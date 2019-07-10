Local group works to preserve Frenchtown's heritage one building at a time

By : Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local group is working to preserve Frenchtown's heritage one building at a time. The Frenchtown Coalition for the Arts recently raised enough money to rent out a historic building that was home to a popular jazz venue. They now plan to turn it into a spot that will host to all types of art genres.

"It is a historical monument, almost a 100 years old with the arts itself, and we don't want to lose that in this community," said Heshima Malkia. "We have decided to come together to make a collaborative effort to bring back the arts in this gentrified area."

Malkia is the chief creative officer and said the venue will host "music, visual arts, plays" among other things.

She said they hope that taking over the lease on the property at 648 West Brevard Street is just the first step.

"We are going to look down the street for some abandoned buildings and try to acquire those buildings," said E. Marie Sissle, the chief operations officer. "We're not going to change the history of the neighborhood. So, B Sharp's is actually becoming FCA B Sharps."

FCA will sign the lease August 1. They ask anyone who is interested in helping or joining their cause to connect with them on social media here.