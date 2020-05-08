Tallahassee gym defies Executive Order, stays open

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite Governor Ron DeSantis' Executive Order closing gyms, a Tallahassee gym one block away from the Governor's Mansion appears to be in business.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumers services says it shut the gym down, but people are still inside working out less than a week later.

Governor DeSantis issued the Executive Order closing gyms all over the state on March 20 in the wake of COVID-19. However, Atlas Fit on North Monroe Street has consistently has people inside working out.

On April 14, WCTV's cameras caught a full parking lot on Atlas Fit; the next day, April 15, cameras caught more cars at the gym. Footage from April 16th shows a vehicle turning into the parking lot, where others are already parked.

The trend continues on April 28. WCTV filmed people walking inside with workout gear; they came from the same packed parking lot.

When WCTV checked Atlas Fit's website on April 29, we found that gym members had the opportunity to reserve hour-long open studio slots.

Calls to Atlas Fit on April 29, April 30, and May 6 yielded no answers; an employee did answer the phone on April 29 and told WCTV they would call back, but that never happened. The calls on April 30 and May 6 were not answered.

WCTV also reached out to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, inquiring whether Atlas Fit met any of the four exemptions for gyms laid out in the Executive Order.

A spokesperson confirmed the gym did not meet any exemptions; WCTV's e-mail prompted a state investigator to look visit Atlas Fit on April 29.

We obtained a copy of the inspector's report. It says five consumers were working out in the facility at the time of the visit. According to the report, that's an issue for two reasons. First, the state inspector notified the manager that Atlas Fit was unregistered with the state. Second, the gym was operating in defiance of the Executive Order. The investigator delivered the manager a report stating that the gym must close immediately, and would not be able to open until he received a license, and the Executive Order was no longer in effect.

Executive Order 2020-71

Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried spoke with WCTV about the reasoning behind the Executive Order.

"Social distancing is really important," said Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried. "As you go from machine to machine, and you're sweating, which, we know that's a good thing, but unfortunately we know that this virus spreads by those droplets."

Commissioner Fried's department regulates gyms under the order.

"As far as the gyms are concerned, I get it! I completely get it, I go to the gyms every day when they're open. I'm somebody who is a gym rat and very religious about it, but we've got to get creative," said Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Despite the closure of Atlas Fit on April 29, WCTV filmed people in athletic clothing coming and going from the building on May 4, May 5, and May 7.

Two reporters approached the door around 6:45 p.m. on May 7th and knocked; the sign on the door said the gym was "temporarily closed," but there were seven cars in the parking lot and at least four people working out inside. Reporters knocked on the door multiple times, but no one inside came to the door.

According to guidance from the Governor's Office, local police are left to enforce the Executive Order. The Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office say they have not received any calls about that gym, or any others.

When WCTV reached out to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services about people inside the gym after the April 29 closure, a spokesperson directed our questions to the Governor's Office; we are waiting to hear back.

Mixed feelings from other gyms

Closed gyms in Tallahassee had mixed reactions to hearing about some still operating.

"We actually closed before the Governor's order came out," explained Kim Bibeau, the owner of Sweat Therapy Fitness.

Bibeau says the rules should apply to everyone. She says social distancing is necessary to keep Tallahassee residents safe.

"It's very clear, the Executive Order. There's not any wiggle room in that," said Bibeau. "It's disheartening that not everybody is on the same page with this because I think it's real important."

Alexis Gaston owns Just Get Fit; she says she can relate to the issue as a local business.

"As a small business owner, I kind of understand, in that, we've got to make money, we've got to create business so that we can pay our bills," said Just Get Fit owner Alexis Gaston.

However, Gaston says she closed down to support her community, and has been pleasantly surprised by her online success. Gaston has created an all online platform for her business, and her customers have responded.

"What I'd like to say to those gym owners is, really try to think outside the box," said Gaston.

Anytime Fitness at the Northwood Centre is closed as well. Owner and operator Mike Hamilton says he felt he had a responsibility to help flatten the curve.

However, Hamilton has been frustrated about the lack of aid from the state and federal government. He says he can't judge another owner for his or her business decisions.

"They may have made a decision that if they have to close for three months, they're not going to open back up, so that was a risk to their business," said Mike Hamilton, owner of Anytime Fitness.

Hamilton says not every small business owner has the option to dip into their savings.

"We're membership based. So even when we get to start again, it's not like a light switch, we can't just turn it

on and go," said Hamilton.

WCTV also reached out to Atlas Fit's neighbor, but have not been able to speak with a manager or owner for comment.