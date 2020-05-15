Local gyms await state approval to reopen

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee gyms are preparing themselves for a looming Governor DeSantis press conference Friday.

The subject, the reopening of gyms.

The local gyms say they are willing to take any precautions needed to reopen. Some people are very excited about the prospect.

Avid lifter Theophilos Koukouvas said he would go back to the gym immediately if he was allowed to.

The local gyms are preparing for the governor to reopen gyms.

“We’re expecting a lot of excitement around the gym opening and gyms everywhere," said Momentum Fitness Membership Director Cameron Covington. "I think everyone has been cooped up inside for so long, people are ready to get out and do something different.”

Momentum Fitness says they expect capacity restrictions and plan to use counters to keep track of how many people come in and out of their facility.

Some gyms may be able to adjust better than others. John Rothell owns Southwood CrossFit and says the facility and class sizes will help make the transition easier.

“We have enough room to stay six feet apart and fit the number of people that we have in each class," said Rothell. "So I think it may not affect us as much as some the bigger gyms to stay six feet apart might not be as effective.”

Not everyone is ready to go back however, some are taking precautions.

“I’m going to definitely wait a little bit before anything. I want to see what happens first before I go back in there," said LaDante Walker.

Koukouvas, said he is willing to take the risk.

“I’m ready for it man. I mean obviously it would have to be some precautions put in place," said KouKouvas. "I feel like maybe one person every other treadmill possibly or something like that but I feel like people are ready to go back to the gym.”

Gym owners like Rothell say they;re ready to get back to business and help people work on their mental and physical wellness.

The Governor's Friday press conference will be streamed on WCTV's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.