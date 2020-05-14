Local hospitals to be honored with flyovers from Moody Air Force Base

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Moody Air Force Base says it will be conducting flyovers for South Georgia and Big Bend hospitals on Friday to show support for health care professionals as they continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The base says A-10C Thunderbolt IIs with the 75th Fighter Squadron, HC-130J Combat King IIs with the 71st Rescue Squadron and HH-60G Pavehawks with the 41st Rescue Squadron will fly over respective hospitals in Valdosta, Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Thomasville and Tallahassee.

“Team Moody is honored to conduct this flyover for the healthcare professionals who continue to selflessly support our communities on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Dan Walls, 23d Wing commander. “The time, dedication and sacrifice that these men and women have invested in this fight is what makes them heroes; this fly over is a small tribute and our way to say thank you.”

The Friday flyovers are scheduled as follows:

—Tifton – Tifton Regional Medical Center – 1:25 p.m. (2) A-10s

—Albany – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 1:33 p.m. (2) A-10s

—Moultrie – Colquitt Regional Medical Center – 1:41 p.m. (2) A-10s

—Thomasville – Archbold Medical Center – 1:46 p.m. (2) A-10s

—Tallahassee – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare – 1:52 p.m. (2) A-10s

—Valdosta – South Georgia Medical Center – 2:07 p.m. (2) A-10s; 2:15 p.m. (1) HC-130& (2) HH-60s

You can find more updates on the flyovers as they're happening on Moody's official Facebook page.

