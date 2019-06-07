Local inventor set to create prototype personal rehabilitation clinic

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A local inventor has begun planning a prototype personal rehabilitation clinic to help survivors of stroke.

Vince Macri won first place and a $15,000 grant from the Leon County Research and Development Authority on May 16. It is the third grant his start-up company has won over the past 18 months.

He said he plans to put the funds toward a noninvasive program that would allow survivors to continue physical therapy at home.

Macri is the creator of several video games that aim to help patients recover following a stroke using virtual limbs.