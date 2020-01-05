Local military veteran reacts to recent Iraqi air-strike

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- People around the world are reacting to the Iraqi air-strike, inlcuding people here in Tallahassee. Local veteran Jake Kernen served in the Army for six years and spent three months at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, which is attached to the airport that was hit by the strike.

He said his time their was relatively quiet and didn't produce much conflict but the seventeen year war has had it's fluctuation of trials. Kernen said he is happy with the strike and who it was able to take out but understands that the attack will have it's backlash.

Other citizens, however do not feel the same way. "Now I'm like worried about personal security over a situation that I had no idea was coming, said FAMU student Simone Williams. She doesn't believe in wars and feels they're battles of power and riches that can be avoided. While Williams doesn't agree with the strike, Kernen said taking out Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani was good for Americans and any innocent bystanders all over the region and needed to be made.

"The person that was the target of the missle strike is responsible for countless American deaths," said Kernen. "And who knows how many others that aren't American citizens."

He then goes on to say that the battles have fluctuated over such a long period of time that it has become a generational war. "We've been in that country, in Iraq for 17 years" said Kernen.

"It was my dad's war and I graduated high school, I joined the army and then I went to the same war that my dad was in."

Williams saying that the fighting has been going on far too long. "It makes me feel like whatever is happening over there isn't worth the lives that are being lost," Williams goes on to say. "It isn't worth the men that have to go over there, the men and women that have to go over there."

To the army veteran however, being at war means stopping the enemy. "If we are at war in Iraq and there's bad guys there, that is the point of the U.S. being over there is to try to take care of some problems that are over there," said Kernen.

Whether you are for or against war or the air strike on the Iraqi airport, only time will tell what happens next.