Local orchard begins blueberry picking season amid the coronavirus

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WCTV) -- Jubilee Orchards is beginning their U-Pick blueberry season.

The family owned orchard, not shutting their gates due to the coronavirus, is still allowing folks to come and pick fresh, Florida-grown blueberries.

Following CDC guidelines cautioning against the gathering of large groups, the orchard has cancelled their usual food and entertainment U-Pick festivities.

They are following strict social distancing and sanitation policies. Orchard owner Bud Chiles is thankful to be recognized as an essential business and is happy the orchard is still able to serve the public.

"Agriculture has been determined to be an essential business. So, agricultural activities are allowed," shares Chiles. "Obviously we do have guidelines within that, in terms of, the social distancing issues and sanitizing and the health issues that need to be observed."

Chiles says that U-Pick will last until the the last berry has been picked. The date, he shared, should be near the end of May.

Jubilee Orchards' hours of operation are below:

Tuesday through Friday: 8:30am to 11:30am and 4pm to 7pm

Saturdays: 8:30am to 12:30pm and 4pm to 7pm

Sundays: 1pm to 5pm

Monday: Closed

Visit jubileeorchards.com for more information.