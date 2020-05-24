Local organization hands out care packages to homeless

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization stepped up to the plate Saturday to hand out care packages to the homeless community near Lake Ella.

The organization, All Moms Wear Capes says they did this to provide support and resources through food, grooming tools, and essentials.

"It does not just stop here but I wanted to show the homeless community that we do care about them even thought they do not have resources" said organizational leader Tiniesia Dixon.

All together, the group handed out 45 care packages.

To find out more information on this group, head over to their Facebook page by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.