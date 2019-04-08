Local pastors hold mock funeral, announce week of anti-violence services

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- At the Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, a group of local pastors watched a hearse slowly rolling through, a scene too familiar, community leaders say, from situations that could have been avoided.

Thankfully, the hearse doesn't have a body inside of it. A group of Tallahassee pastors held a mock funeral in hopes of keeping families from attending any more real ones due to deadly shootings.

The Frontline Pastors Action Council is calling for a "new season of non-violence," using the cemetery as a backdrop to announce a week-long series of services, prayer meetings and forums to discourage violence.

"What we feel we can do is be the voice of God and be the voice of the word to encourage our young people that would choose the gun to put down and find a better way," said local pastor Rudy Ferguson. "We believe it comes through the church."

"I would go to jail, get out of jail, go to jail, get out of jail," explained Mark McMillan, who has a long criminal history that includes the use and sale of drugs, aggravated battery and domestic violence.

McMillan, now a pastor, is sharing his experience to try to prevent others from going down the same path.

"It hurts us to see so many of us dying," McMillan said. "We want to be able to pass our seed along and pass the knowledge that who we are, kings and queens and powerful beings."

The community services will also touch on violence against women.

"We want to empower them and let them know that they are important, that they do not have to walk around in low self esteem, that they have value in their life," said minster Roshunda Macon.

"We don't want to see them laying in the ground, in the grave, because they didn't listen to the advice of those of us who have been there," McMillan added.

The community-wide restoration conference is scheduled for May 6-11 and will be held at the following locations:

Monday, May 6: Watson Temple COGIC, 7 p.m. (Keynote Speaker: Dr. Rosalin Y. Tompkins)



Tuesday, May 7: New Image Christian Center, 7 p.m. (Save our Sons, Manhood in Fatherhood)



Wednesday, May 8: Greater Love GOCIC, 7 p.m. (Youth Speak Up)



Thursday, May 9: Love & Faith Community Church, 7 p.m. (Conversation, She's A Rose)



Friday, May 10: Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church, 7 p.m. (Keynote Speaker, Torrey Phillips)



Saturday, May 11: Community Rally & Picnic, 12 p.m. (Live entertainment, celebration of life day)