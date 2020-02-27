Local pharmacies sell out of facemasks as residents worry about coronavirus

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Coronavirus has many in Tallahassee on edge and trying to prepare; local pharmacies are selling out of facemasks.

Experts say one of the most important things is that if you are feeling sick, you should stay home and avoid infecting your coworkers.

The CVS and Walgreen locations on Apalachee Parkway, the Care Point pharmacy and Stewarts Pharmacy & Wellness Store are all entirely sold out of facemasks.

"I see a lot of people kinda panicking a little bit," said Stewart's Pharmacist Danny Jackson. "We've run out of masks, we can't get any masks. There's a national back order for masks. We have a lot of requests for masks that we can't get right now."

Jackson says the store has been out of those masks for about three weeks; other pharmacies had similar time lengths.

"Pretty frequently in the last week or two, we've had probably daily requests. Usually people who are going overseas or have relatives overseas, they're trying to get the masks to them," said Jackson.

Unfortunately, the low level masks might not be effective.

"There are different levels of masks and the higher level of masks is recommended for influenza, which I would assume would be for coronoavirus as well. And the masks that we get or are giving out are just procedural masks," said Jackson.

Leon County Schools have not changed operations, but e-mailed parents guides to handling the flu.

Leon County Commissioners heard an update from Claudia Blackburn at the Florida Department of Health during their Tuesday night Commission meeting.

"You're going to hear a lot of the same messaging that you heard from us during H1N1, that you hear from us during flu season," said Blackburn.

Blackburn discussed what to do if you think you may have coronavirus.

"What we ask is that they call their healthcare provider, they don't go to their healthcare provider. And tell them about the travel history, the signs and symptoms why you may think you have COVID19," said Blackburn.

The Leon County Division of Tourism tells WCTV that only 3% of tourists to the Tallahassee area are international travelers, and the majority of them are coming from England and Germany.

The City of Tallahassee and Leon County say they are currently monitoring the situation, ready to work with the state when needed.

In some parts of the United States, coronavirus has impacted wedding and prom dress shipping, causing delays in products coming from China. Local stores say they have not noticed the trend in the Big Bend community.

Coronavirus aside, it's still flu season, and pharmacist Danny Jackson says the same tips apply.

"Wash your hands with hand sanitizer repeatedly throughout the day that's the best way to combat it."

