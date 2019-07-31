Local political analyst weighs in on Presidential debates

A local political analyst likened the Democratic debates to an "audition" for the presidency.

"They have mock debates and ask questions. They have people who work in their campaigns who will play different people," said Ed Moore. "They are kind of auditioning to be the next President of the United States."

Moore is a Tallahassee businessman who worked in Florida politics for years. While he is a Republican, he identifies himself as a "policy junkie" and said he has watched the 2019 debates closely.

"If you're a political junky, you're watching all of it," he said. "It's kind of hard to formulate your ideas if you don't know what the people you disagree with are saying."

Speaking objectively about the series of debates, he said there are too many people vying for the spotlight.

"What's going on in there- are too many people," he said. "They're all trying to out maneuver each other to get as far left as they can possibly be."

He said because of that, it may be difficult to tell where the individual candidates stand on issues. Moore recommends people read a professional analysis of the debate to ensure they do not miss any key points.