Local psychology professor offers insight into recent gun violence

May 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WCTV) -- Crime scene after crime scene, injuries, death and arrests; as violence creeps into the capital city the question of "why" lingers.

FSU professor Paul Conway studies human behavior as it relates to violence. He explained that it’s often a reaction to circumstance outside of the immediate situation.

"The feeling of inequality the feeling of injustice. When people feel like the world is stable, predictable and fair they don't need to use violence as a strategy."

Conway also said another factor that can't be overlooked is the heat. In fact the U.S Department of Justice reports that violent crime is 14% higher nationwide when it's hot outside.

"When it's really hot out and people are cranky, they are more likely to interpret someone else’s behavior as probably intended to insult you. So they're quicker to escalate and retaliate."

According to local law enforcement agencies the shootings we've seen have been arguments that weren't able to be de-escalated.

"It's unfortunate that sometimes people have to result in people taking their anger out as far as shooting someone, and not really thinking about the lives that they're affecting,” Said Damon Miller Jr., of the Tallahassee Police Department.

Dave Teems of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office added, "At some point guns became the great equalizer in those types of disputes, and people just want to get into that and don’t understand that there's other ways to handle problems."

The consensus is there's no quick fix.

"What we have to remember is that the problem didn't occur overnight, and it's not going to be solved in one night," said Mayor John Dailey.

Teems went on to say, "We're putting the building blocks in place for the future.”

Building blocks that include involving the entire community.

"We all have a role to play and we have to come together as a community to stop this," Dailey added.

