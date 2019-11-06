Local recruiter: search firm helpful in FSU football coach search

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State athletics says the university is confident that the search firm it hired will be a valuable partner in finding the best head football coach.

The search firm that was hired is DHR International, a global executive search based out of Chicago. Glenn Sugiyama is spearheading the efforts.

B. Craig McMillan of Management Recruiters of Tallahassee says executive recruiters can be vital in searches such as FSU's.

McMillan's firm is not associated with the search for an FSU coach or associated with the firm the university hired.

He says it's common place universities to use search firms. He says if a university does due diligence in choosing a company, a search firm would be better able to bring a more qualified talent pool.

McMillan says typically a university would interview multiple firms before picking one.

The recruiter from the hired firm reaches out to a pool of candidates.

The recruiter would Interview several of them and narrow that pool down to a handful of finalists.

Before that, McMillan says, the stakeholders and the recruiter come up with what they call a "needs analysis profile."

"So it's the must-haves. It's the duties, day in the life of a coach. It's KPIs that will be set. So a needs analysis profile is written and that's what the recruiter uses to go out and perform his search," McMillan said.

McMillan says the biggest plus to hiring a search firm is saving time.

FSU can focus on moving forward as the recruiter deals with the bulk of the process.

However, McMillan says it usually takes more time than FSU's goal of the end of this football season.

"It's doable. It's doable, but things have to happen super hyper quickly. I don't think it's going to happen that quick. I think that's a little bit aggressive," he said.

In a statement, FSU Athletics Director David Coburn commented on Sugiyama, saying, "He shares our expectation that we will attract the coach to lead our program back among the nation's elite."

