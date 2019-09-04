Local resident wonders about the state of his Bahamas home after Hurricane Dorian

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The mess left behind by Hurricane Dorian has left many in the Bahamas without homes.

One local man owns a home on "Lubbers Quarters," a small island with about 70 to 80 houses; he's been left waiting and wondering as information slowly trickles out of the islands.

Wakulla County resident Eric Livingston said the most important thing to him is that all ten people who were on the island at the time of Hurricane Dorian's landfall are safe.

He explained that his home is in a valley, and has been safe in years past.

"We've had 10 hurricanes go over, no damage, but this is the mother of all hurricanes," said Livingston. "Our boat was on a trailer; hopefully it got towed over the hill."

Livingston's scuba diving background originally brought him to the Bahamas; he fell in love with the islands years ago, saying the area reminds him of the Florida Keys in the 1960s.

He and his wife purchased their home about 15 years ago.

"On our little island we have such a tight knit community, it's just an amazing place to be with a great group of people," said Livingston.

The only information Livingston has about their home comes from a screenshot photo in a video of an aerial fly-by.

"Hopefully it's what happened to my neighbor's house, where people were staying. The windows and the doors imploded from the pressure, but the walls and roof are still standing. That's probably best case scenario," said Livingston.

There have been relief efforts springing up in the past few days, including one by the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, located on the next island over in the Bahamas.

However, the major problem is that those with homes on Lubbers Island do not know what they might need to rebuild; they're not sure about the state of their boats, or even Bobcat bulldozers.

"This is going to be a 10 year recovery, it's not going to be simple," said Livingston. "I mean we don't even know if the power plant survived on Marsh Harbor yet, because the flood could've just gone right through there."

Livingston and other homeowners are organizing a sea plane to go over to the island on Friday with passengers to explore and get more information; they plan to leave the island after a few hours and return the same day, along with anyone on the island who wants to leave with them.

Anyone interested in helping Hurricane Dorian victims can click here.