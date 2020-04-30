Local residents anxious to get return to their hair groomers

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It has been weeks since barber shops and hair salons have been open. Residents are now starting to get anxious for the moment they can see their hair stylist again.

“I will be first in line. As soon as I hear that it’s coming I’ll be texting my barber," said Diego Garcia.

Garcia described how a lot of people feel after not being able to get their haircut. Some going months without being in their barber's chair.

“I probably walked into the barber shop about three months ago," said Ryan Delvecchio. "So this is probably the longest my hair has been since I was maybe in seventh grade and I’m 26."

With Thursday being hair stylist appreciation day, people voiced their love for stylists on our Facebook page.

Some calling for a postponement of the appreciation day because of the virus, while others saying they can’t wait for their stylist to open shop.

Even asking for Governor Ron DeSantis to open salons as long as they use proper safety precautions.

Governor Ron DeSantis saying he needs to get in a chair.

“Even you look like you need a haircut. Oh I need it worse than anything. I haven’t had a haircut since February," said Governor DeSantis.

We spoke to some barbers who have resorted to house-calls and

they did not want to speak on camera with fear of having their license revoked but say most people are trying out new styles.

“If you had a hairstyle that you’ve always wanted to try or you wanted it a little bit longer maybe now is the time," said Delvecchio.

Most people are on their own when it comes to their hair but they hope things can get back to normal.

“I really just want to see everybody stay home so that once everything cools down, everybody has flattened the curve, we can go back to the living the life we’ve been living for years," explained Garcia.

As of now, barbershops and hair salons remain close and are expected to be back during Phase II of the reopening.