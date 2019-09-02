Local residents concerned about Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

September 2, 2019

Damage from Hurricane Dorian at Abaco, Bahamas. Taken during the eye of the storm on Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo: Vernal Cooper Twitter/MGN)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Hurricane Dorian is battering the Bahamas.

For some in our area, the footage hits close to home.

"This is just a very dangerous storm just sitting there on these small outer islands," Florida Representative Loranne Ausley said.

She's gravely concerned about Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

"I just really, really worry about the people who are such wonderful warm, loving people," Rep. Ausley said.

Representative Ausley said her family visits the islands every year.

Her brother got married there.

"It's hard to see this right now because it's so close to home. We've just been through this in the panhandle," she said. "There are so many similarities. We know what the panhandle went through. It hurts my heart thinking the Bahamian people having to go through the same."

Some people in our community want to help and give back. When we get some specific information, we'll be sure to pass it along on our website.

Dorian is the strongest storm ever to hit the Bahamas.

