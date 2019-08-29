Tallahassee residents gather supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

August 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- People in Tallahassee and surrounding communities are stocking up on supplies just in case. They're making sure they have plenty of water and gas in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Tony Middleton walked out of Sam's Club in Tallahassee with a truckload of water and food. He's stocking up the food pantry at his church in Eastpoint.

He says he made one more trip than usual because of Hurricane Dorian.

"It's scary right now. We've had a hard time recovering down there from Hurricane Michael. It's kind of like we have PTSD over the last hurricane. We haven't recovered from that yet."

Ann Brinkley also remembers going through Michael. She drove from Bristol to Tallahassee Thursday to buy supplies.

"No water, no electricity, no telephones. We were out in the country like we were on an island." Brinkley said.

Tallahassee resident Triany says there were six pallets of water when she arrived at Sam's Thursday morning.

"When I turned around, they were gone." She said.

She managed to get seven cases of water, in case her family flees South and Central Florida, and ends up in Tallahassee at her home.

"Worried about if something will be damaged and we are to be with a blackout for several days. That will be the big issues."

Gasoline is also a hot commodity.

There were long lines at gas stations as people fill their vehicles and a number of gas cans.

"Just in case." One man said after filling his two gas cans.

Michelle Bagwell, a Crawfordville resident, said, "It's been busy but it's moving really well. I just hope they don't run out of gas."

"We are prepared this time...we hope." Said, Brinkley.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.