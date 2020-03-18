Local restaurants struggling, finding creative to-go options for business

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More people staying home in Tallahassee means less people at local restaurants and service industry employees are feeling the pinch.

Governor Ron DeSantis recommended restaurants cut down the number of people inside by 50% and spread out seating; he also officially closed bars and clubs in the state of Florida.

Some restaurants say the governor's directive of cutting down by 50% is easy to do, because so few people are coming in anyway.

Kool Beans Cafe has shuttered its doors for the short-term, posting on social media, "In order to keep my employees safe, because of the inevitable decline to nearly zero in sales, I am temporarily closing Kool Beanz."

The Midtown location of RedEye Coffee is getting creative with its to-go orders, allowing people to pick up and pay without leaving their vehicles.

"We actually have a makeshift morning drip drive thru at our midtown location," said CEO and Managing Partner Barby Moro. "You pull up between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. at our Midtown location and you just get a drip coffee and a muffin for $6."

Moro says RedEye chose that combination because it's their most popular order.

"You don't even have to get out of your car. We have a mobile clover POS system for it so you can use your card, or hand us cash if you like," said Moro. "And we sanitize everything in between each transaction."

Indoor dining at RedEye is closed, so all orders are to go, but outside seating remains open. Moro says employees are sanitizing that area frequently; the cafe has also added hand sanitizers and has wipes available for customers.

Unfortunately, employees there are still struggling.

"We're having to cut shifts more and more every day," said Moro.

RedEye is also implementing home delivery of bags of coffee and tea and encouraging customers to purchase gift cards to use when it fully reopens.

"We just help each other get through this," said Moro.

Taco Republik is located next to RedEye in Midtown.

"It just got really really quiet, and businesses around us are closing up," said manager Wei Dong.

Dong says business has droped by at least 70%.

"The most I've seen is like, 12 people in this restaurant," he said.

That spot is weighing its options, considering going to delivery-only, or closing for 30 days.

"We kind of want to see what other Midtown businesses do first before we make our next step."

All restaurants are urging customers to keep up with their social media pages for updates on hours and closings.