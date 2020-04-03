Tallahassee seamstress creates handmade masks

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is calling on the community to help supply protective gear for their employees who are dealing with non-COVID-19 patients.

As the virus continues to spread to more people, the need is greater both in the Big Bend and across the country. Some seamstresses in our community have decided to help.

When driving past TMH, buckets placed at two donation drop-offs are slowly filling with masks for those inside the facility.

"We have always been there for our community," shares Stephanie Derzypolski, the Vice President Chief Communication Officer. "This is a time they can be there for us."

Across town, the sound of a sewing machine whirs on.

Barbara Ivery is at the helm, "I have been sewing since I was nine," she shares, "So I feel great that I can still do this and help someone."

Last week, after her daughter went grocery shopping, Ivery decided to make her a mask. Her daughter posted the handmade creation on Facebook, and in minutes, countless requests began pouring in, and are still incoming on Friday.

Ivery believes the overwhelming response, is in part, due to fears.

"They are concerned, maybe even fearful some of them, and they want protection," she said.

These fabric masks are doing just that. But the sewn creation is not just for safety and precaution.

Ivery's masks stand apart from others; each mask is decorated with a scripture passage on the front, something she had done to her daughter's mask and so many others wanted as well.

She hopes it brings others peace of mind.

"I am getting a little emotional now because it just means a lot to people to know that you have someone you can lean on," Ivery says, holding back tears.

Ivery works all hours, all day, to continue to work hard for those on the front lines, like at TMH, but also for her neighbors. She says while the future is unknown, she is certain that there is a power in numbers, and a community who serves, "Give. Help someone. This is the time," expresses Ivery. "We all got to come together we are responsible for each other. I need you, you need me, so let's reach out to everyone and try to help."

TMH tells WCTV that the masks will be going to their employees who are not doing direct patient care to those with coronavirus or those being tested. They also ask the community to continue practicing social distance and wash your hands.

To support Barbara and her masks, click here.