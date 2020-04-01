Local startups, breweries create their own hand sanitizer

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local businesses in Tallahassee are doing their part to flatten the curve of COVID-19, creating their own hand sanitizer.

Those companies including local breweries and distilleries such as Proof and Ology, as well as a biotechnology startup.

QuarryBio is the local start up, producing more than 100 gallons of sanitizer per week.

"Add some isopropyl alcohol in the appropriate amount, then add hydrogen peroxide and glycerin, and then lastly we'll top if off with water and make sure it's mixed very very well," explained CEO and Founder Eric Graban.

Graban says QuarryBio isn't profiting off the hand sanitizer.

They're selling the gallons of hand sanitizer at-cost, for $80 per gallon. However, they're willing to work with local businesses who may be struggling.

"From the very beginning, we wanted to see what we can do to alleviate human suffering. That's what a biotechnology company should do. And when we saw this pandemic coming, it became apparent to us that the need is right here right now," said Graban.

Proof Brewing Company is including a bottle of hand sanitizer with its online sales, while Ology Brewing and Distilling is also creating its own product.

Ology is prioritizing the sales of its hand sanitzer to medical workers and first responders.

"We have a website that individuals can go to and preorder a one gallon bucket for them to be able to refill their dispensers at home. If institutions or organizations or businesses need more than one gallon, we will be taking bulk orders from them," said Paul Woodward.

QuarryBio's, Proof's, and Ology's hand sanitizers are meeting FDA guidelines.

You can contact QuarryBio's to purchase here.

Ology's product is sold here.

