Local, state agencies host elder abuse and fraud prevention summit

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Children and families received more than 39,000 reports of elder abuse and exploitation last year.

On Monday, local law enforcement, government and community agencies held a summit for more than 180 senior citizens.

The summit covered a variety of topics, while teaching citizens and caretakers how to avoid fraud, identity theft, and scams.

Pamela Rush Davis is an advisory council member with Elder Care Services. She said that a family member has been scammed and scam callers interrupt her daily life.

"When they call me, I have a whistle next to my bed, and I blow, blow, blow, and they automatically hang up," said Davis.

The summit is part of several statewide events to recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

"It's important for us to have community events like these, because we want to empower our seniors, also the community," said Allison Bryant, statewide elder abuse prevention coordinator.

Fore more information on elder abuse, contact the Department of Elder Affairs at 850-414-2000 or click here.

To report suspected elder abuse, call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-414-2000.