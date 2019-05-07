Local, state groups help pet owners prepare for hurricane season

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's National Hurricane Preparedness Week, a time that serves as a reminder to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The State Agricultural Response Team is partnering with Leon County, the Disaster Animal Response Team and other local and state entities to create an educational video. The video demonstrates how to check in to a pet-friendly shelter and which supplies to bring.

Officials recommend enough food, water, medications and other supplies to last a 40-to-72-hour stay at a shelter.

"A crate for your animals is really important, whether it be a plastic crate for a cat, where they can have some privacy or a large plastic or metal crate for a dog. Something where they could stand up in the crate, turn around and lay down and be comfortable," said Leianna Tucker, co-emergency coordinating officer for the State Agricultural Response Team.

The completed instructional video will be used as an example throughout the state and nation for handling pet evacuations during natural disasters.

