Local, state leaders speak out after mass shootings over weekend

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After the two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, those in the Capital City are grieving as well.

When speaking with first responders and experts on mass shootings and victim advocacy, two themes were capitalized. Community and the value of life.

31 lives were lost in the mass shootings that occurred within 13 hours of one another. Dr Krista Flannigan, a Criminology Professor at Florida State University and Chief Steve Outlaw of Tallahassee Police Department echo that leaning on one another in times of need is normal and needed.

For Chief Outlaw, he believes at times our society has lost touch with the importance of a human life, "It was just horrific when you first heard about it, especially the first one and then 12, 13, 14 hours later, the second one hit it was almost like watching the twin towers."

The loss, a large one. However, Dr.Flannigan says she has witnessed and responded to over 20 incidences like these.

Agreeing with Chief Outlaw, she notes the frequency of these occurrences, has caused individuals to remain apathetic, but desensitized to what an issue this has become, "I see that when you talk to people individually people will say you know that is too bad when that happens and then moving on to the next thing and feeling overwhelmed because this happens to frequently."

Although she works closely with the victims in these cases, she says the feelings and coping mechanisms they go through are also mirrored throughout a community of people.

"That denial the sadness, the fear and the stages of mourning,” mentions Flannigan, “and maybe having to attend multiple funerals."

A community does not just mean a city or a town, but in cases like the El Paso shooting, minority groups like Hispanics, and the LGBTQ community.

Here in Tallahassee, citizens are no stranger to the mourning, loss, and startling reality of a mass shooting. And for those first responders that answered the call to the Hot Yoga Shooting, it is a heavy burden.

Chief Outlaw paints the picture of what it is like to be in their shoes, “You are going to have carnage, you are going to have injured people reaching out for you to help, they are going to be crying for you. But if the threat is still active we are going to push towards the threat."

Chief Outlaw says “We never lose hope. You know going back to the Bible, faith, hope, and love, that’s what we have. But hope is not a plan.”

When asked if a solution or remedy to the problem is in sight, Dr. Flannigan says its a complex issue and one that will take lots of digression and discussion.

"We do not stop talking about this,” Flannigan adds, “We need to continue meaningful conversations."

