LIST: Local stores with dedicated senior shopping hours

March 20, 2020

(WCTV) -- Several grocery and convenience stores are dedicating hours to those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

This is a growing list as more retailers make decisions based on changing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Publix

—Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. is dedicated to those 65 and older

—Begins Tuesday, March 24 until further notice

—This also applies to Publix Pharmacies

Fresh 4 Less

—Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. is dedicated to seniors ages 55 or older.

—Started Friday, March 20

—If seniors need help while shopping, they may bring one person to the store with them

Winn-Dixie

—Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is open for seniors

—Started Thursday, March 19 for the foreseeable future

—This also applies to Winn-Dixie Pharmacies

Whole Foods

—One hour before stores open dedicated to people 60 and over

—Started Wednesday, March 18 until further notice

—Shoppers are encouraged to check individual stores for local hours

Walmart

—One hour before the stores open every Tuesday will be dedicated to those 60 and older

—Begins Tuesday, March 24 through April 28

—This also applies to Walmart Pharmacies and Vision Centers

Target

—The first hour of every Wednesday is dedicated to vulnerable shoppers, which includes the elderly and those with underlying health concerns

—Begins Wednesday, March 25 until further notice

Dollar General

—The first hour of shopping is "strongly encouraged" to be dedicated to seniors

—Started March 17 until further notice

