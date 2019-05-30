Local students win world championship

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) – The medals that adorned their necks were a hint of their newly-claimed title.

"We didn't think we were going to win," Ella Millere said. "Then they called, 'Scholars Academy, first place.'"

Seven students from Thomasville Scholars Academy won first place at the Odyssey of the Mind competition in Michigan.

"It was really breathtaking considering all of the hard work had paid off over the past 9 months of my life," said Erin Quick. "We worked really hard for it."

The event brought in schools from around the globe.

"China, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Italy, " said the team's coach, Kimsey Hodge.

The competition is a comprehensive program that "encompasses every academic area and then also the expressive arts," said Hodge.

Since August, Hodge estimates the team has spent hundreds, if not thousand of hours, working on developing a solution to a problem, which they performed during an 8-minute skit during the competition.

"It was a 12-page packet with different requirements," said team member Jackson Hodge.

The team came home with a large trophy, medals and bragging rights. For some, the experience was motivation to do it again.

"Hopefully we can repeat it," said Rosalie Millere.

For others, it is a memory they will never forget.

"In 50 years, when I look back, I will look back on all my friends," said Reid Harbin.

"This has made my high school amazing," said Alston Stevenson.

"It means everything," said Bowen Miller. "I devoted so much time to it and so much heart. I'm never going to let go of it for years to come.