Local talent on display, three commitments come in following Saturday Night Live for FSU

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This weekend, high school football players from all over the country were on the campus of Florida State as Willie Taggart’s Seminoles hosted their second annual Saturday Night Live event.

The weekend ended with the verbal commitments of three recruits - Thomas Shrader, Lloyd Willis and Morven Joseph - with more potentially on the horizon with players attending the weekend announcing they'll make official visits to FSU in the future.

The event has attracted talent from all over the country, with some coming as far as Washington state but the event also had many from across our area in the Big Bend and South Georgia on the guest list.

North Florida

*Keyshawn Greene, Linebacker: Wakulla

*Zane Herring, Offensive Tackle: Madison County

Willie Taggart Jr., Quarterback: Florida High

South Georgia

Daijun Edwards, Running Back: Colquitt County

*Carter Boatwright, Tight End: Colquitt County

Jameim Bell, Wide Receiver: Valdosta

* indicates a FSU commitment

