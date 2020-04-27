Local talent signing with NFL clubs as undrafted free agents

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State running back Cam Akers was the only Seminole to get drafted this weekend into the NFL and former FAMU DRS star Chris Jackson heard his name get called this weekend, but several other local players of note have signed as undrafted free agents with pro clubs.

Joining Akers in the NFL from FSU, at least for rookie camps, are Stanford Samuels III (Green Bay Packers), Levonta Taylor (Los Angeles Rams), Ryan Roberts and Gabe Nabers (Los Angeles Chargers).

Valdosta State's Brandon Kemp signed as a UDFA with the Tennessee Titans. Kemp, an offensive lineman from Atlanta, Georgia, began his career with the Blazers as a tight end and played in 31 career games for VSU.

Also signing into rookie camp is Darius Bradwell, who played four years at Tulane after leading the Godby offense for four years. Bradwell rushed for 2,026 yards on 379 career touches and 17 scores for the Green Wave over 37 career games.

This list will be updated as more players are signed. If you see a local player that is missing, email sports@wctv.tv.