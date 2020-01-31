Local ties to Super Bowl LIV

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 31, 2020

MIAMI, Fla. (WCTV) -- Don't have a direct rooting interest for this year's Super Bowl? No sweat!

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have several players with ties to our area or, at least, to Florida and Georgia.

Kansas City

The Chiefs have three players on their active roster who played football in Florida and another pair who played collegiately in the Peach State.

Demarcus Robinson, a native of Fort Valley, Georgia, totaled nine touchdown catches and over 1,350 receiving yards in 27 games at the University of Florida. He was drafted by KC in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Cameron Erving and Derrick Nnadi will represent Florida State in this year's Super Bowl, as San Francisco has no former FSU players on the roster.

Erving, along with playing at FSU, played at Colquitt County High School.

Other players from Florida for the Chiefs include Tyreek Hill (Lauderhill), Byron Pringle (Tampa), Sammy Watkins (Ft. Myers) and Rashad Fenton.

North of the border, KC has Mecole Hardman on the roster, who was born in Bowman, Georgia and played collegiately at UGA, along with punter Harrison Butker, who went to Tech and is a Decatur native.

It's not just the athletes with ties to the area for KC. A pair of KC coaches were born in Florida; David Girardi, the Chief's Offensive Quality Control Coach, was born in St. Pete, while Terry Bradden, who is Defensive Quality Control is from Riviera Beach, and has previous coaching stops at Florida Atlantic and Bethune-Cookman.

Linebackers coach Matt House also has a Florida connection, having spent 2015 as the Defensive Coordinator with FIU.

The only Georgia-born member of the KC coaching staff is Sam Madison, from Thomasville, who also played high school at FAMU DRS and eventually playing at Louisville. He serves as KC's Defensive Backs and Cornerbacks coach.

San Francisco

The 49ers boast just two players with Florida collegiate ties - former Florida Gator Marcell Harris and former FAU Owl Azeez Al-Shaair, who was born in Tampa.

Brandon, Florida native Matt Breida played at Georgia Southern.

Other Florida ties for 9er players include Richie James (born in Sarasota), rookie standout Nick Bosa (born in Ft. Lauderdale) and the aforementioned Harris, who was born in Orlando.

A trio of 9ers coaching staff members have ties to the area; Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh served as a Defensive Assistant at UGA in 2005 while current Pass Rush Specialist Chris Kiffin was FAU's Defensive Coordinator in 2017.

Maybe the closest tie anyone on San Francsico has to our area is Assistant Offensive Line coach Zack Yenser, who spent the 2009 season as an assistant head coach under Rush Propst at Colquitt.