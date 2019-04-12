Local vigil held in memory of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle

By Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- People in Tallahassee honored the life and legacy of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle on Friday night.

Management at the clothing store A.P.B. in Collegetown hosted roughly thirty people at an intimate gathering.

"He has just become one of the most influential people, not just in hip-hop, but in America right now," said Lunden Austin, who organized the vigil.

Austin said he was inspired after hearing the letter that former President Barack Obama wrote in Hussle's honor and that was read during his Los Angeles celebration of life on Thursday. Austin said he wanted to make sure that Tallahassee locals, who did not have the opportunity to make the West Coast memorial, had their own chance to honor the Grammy-nominated artist.

"He was just a good spirit, and he brought positive energy," said Lance Farmer. "He proved that you can come from some place, but you can also grow and become something greater."

The local vigil included ten seconds of silence, candles lit in his memory and a conversation aimed at ensuring the rapper's legacy lives on.

"Nipsey was for the community. Not just for his community, but the world," said Nathaniel Hicks, who attended the vigil.

Hussle was gunned down in front of his clothing store, which he owned in the gang-ridden L.A. neighborhood he had grown up in.

"He was just about giving back and staying in his community and giving back and staying true to his roots," Lunden said.

In the aftermath of his death, Hussle has continued to inspire.

"I have plans to go ahead and start a shoe store on the south side of town," said Brandon McGhee.

McGhee said he would start the business as a tribute to Nipsey.

