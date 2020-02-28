Tallahassee women and girls honored at Trailblazer Luncheon

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Oasis Center for Women and Girls held its 12th annual Trailblazer Luncheon, honoring women and girls who made groundbreaking contributions to the Capital City.

One of the young women honored was Madeline Feiock. The "Girls Can do Anything Award" winner and Leon High School senior is changing the game when it comes to people rocking the vote.

Feiock set up two days where Leon County high schoolers could register to vote.

"I am so honored to be recognized here today among these amazing women, from all different fields around Tallahassee," she said. "I felt so empowered here, being with all of these young and older and, you know, wiser - just everyone here is just giving me so much hope for our future."

WCTV's Abby Walton was the master of ceremonies for the event. She said it was awesome to hand awards to trailblazers like FSU Police Chief Terri Brown, Michelle Madison and others.

Judge Ashenafi-Richardson gave an inspiring speech, and local performer Rachel Hillman played some jamming tunes.

