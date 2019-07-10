Locals complain about Weems Road project

July 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two weeks after construction began on phase two, the Weems Road Pedestrian and Street Safety (PASS) Project is causing some headaches fr local residents.

"I live about a mile and a half, two miles from here and it's been backed up to my road to get onto 90 at times," said Bill Peroicelli.

Peroicelli said that traffic on Mahan Drive, where Weems Rd. connects, has become increasingly backed up in recent weeks. Several people told WCTV that traffic, at times, has forced vehicles to wait upwards of ten minutes and several light changes to get onto Mahan Drive.

"Now that the traffic has gotten thicker, it's making me late to work," said Jonathan Conley, who lives in the area.

The city said the area sees an average of 80,000 cars per day. The issue is what the project aims to alleviate, in addition to flooding during heavy rains.

The construction includes a sidewalk, a recreational trail, water and sewer enhancements, as well as a new new bridge structure and a roundabout. A city sign at the site said the cost of construction was more than $8-million dollars.

The city website said a public meeting was held in June 2017 where design plans were discussed with residents and feedback was collected and that city officials also met with the Weems Plantation Homeowners Association.

More of the roadway is expected to close once work begins on the bridge and roundabout. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2020.