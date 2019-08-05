Locals, experts weigh-in on deadly mass shootings

By: Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Monday, people in Tallahassee reacted to the news of two mass shootings that happened hours of each other over the weekend.

"It's just heartbreaking. I mean, I'm not really sure what we can do to stop this," said resident John Mock.

The news is all too familiar for what has become a changed America, where citizens live with a heightened sense of awareness every day.

"We've left our roots, our morals and anything goes," said Mary Ellen Keeler. "I'm always watching my surroundings. Not that that would be any help if there was a shooter, but you have to be aware."

Law enforcement officials have had changes of their own. Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said the response tactics to mass violence incidents have changed from 15 years ago, when first arriving officers would secure a perimeter and wait for specialized officers to arrive.

"That's no longer how we respond," McNeil told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan. "Every one of our deputies and officers are expected to be experts at the scene and engage the shooter immediately. "

McNeil said that knowledge is gained and adjustments are made every time there is an incident in the United States.

"It's precisely the kind of crime least controllable by gun control," said retired criminology professor Gary Kleck.

Kleck worked at Florida State for 38 years and wrote three books on gun control. He said research showed that adding more cops to a force or limiting high-capacity magazines, might help domestic gun control issues, but would not help to deter someone who was planning a mass shooting.

"How do you deter such a person, how do you threaten them with punishment for violating gun control laws and have any success," he said.

Kleck advocates for better mental health and early alerts from the community, echoing a sentiment Sheriff McNeil shares.

McNeil said that citizens need to speak up and notify law enforcement when they see threatening posts on social media, or hear someone making threats.

