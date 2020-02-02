London police shoot man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

London police say officers shot and killed a suspect in a terrorism-related stabbing incident that injured two people.

The police force said the incident happened in London’s Streatham neighborhood. (Source: Gray News)

The Metropolitan Police Service said the incident in south London’s Streatham neighborhood on Sunday afternoon was “fully contained.”

Police tweeted details of the incident earlier on Sunday afternoon, saying: “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

Police followed up that tweet with another saying the man who was shot had been pronounced dead.

The BBC says witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

