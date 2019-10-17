Longtime FAMU professor, two others inducted into Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A long time Florida A&M professor and prolific author will be inducted into Florida's Civil Rights Hall of Fame Thursday night.

Dr. Charles Ullman Smith was instrumental in the Tallahassee Bus Boycott in 1956. He wrote many books on the civil rights movement.

He was a professor at FAMU when two students started the boycott by refusing to give up their seats on a city bus.

When WCTV interviewed Dr. Smith in April 2006, he said, "When they refused to move to the back of the bus, they said if you'll give us our money back we'll get off the bus, but he wouldn't do that. And you know what the bus fare was? 10 cents. So I like to say the bus boycott started for 20 cents."

Dr. Smith, who most of his friends and colleagues called "C.U.", passed away a few years ago. His family will be in Tallahassee to celebrate the honor.

C.U. Smith taught at FAMU for almost 50 years, and served as dean of its School of Graduate Studies.

He wrote nearly a dozen books on the civil rights movement in Tallahassee.

He passed away in 2015 at the age of 91.

Smith will be one of three people inducted into Florida's Civil Rights Hall of Fame Thursday night.

The other two inductees for Thursday night are Daniel Perkins of Jacksonville, one of Florida's first African American attorneys and Henry "Hank" James of Jacksonville, an army veteran, recipient of a purple heart and one of the original 13 freedom riders.

The induction ceremony starts at 7 p.m. at FSU's University Center Club.

