Longtime Tallahassee musician Darryl Steele dies

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Longtime musician Darryl Steele passed away Sunday at age 63.

Steele, whose father was famed civil rights icon C.K. Steele, was a lifelong Tallahassee resident, graduating Leon High School and Florida A&M University.

He worked at the Leon County Clerk of Circuit Court for more than 20 years.

However, his true passion was music and playing the guitar.

Steele recorded and toured with the legendary Betty Wright, toured with reggae band Phoenix Uprising and played with Grand Fusion Band, according to his Facebook bio.

He was a founding member of the local band Work for Higher. Steele also performed with the Cooked Shooz, played solo at events around Tallahassee and regularly performed during Sunday services at several churches.

The family says final arrangements for Darryl Steele are pending.

