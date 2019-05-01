Louisiana teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student

A Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher has been arrested after allegations were lodged against her for sexual misconduct with a student, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deidre R. Smith, 34, of Sulphur was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with one of her 10-year-old students, Myers said.

According to Myers, the investigation began on Tuesday, April 30, when the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from an administrator at Lake Charles Charter Academy regarding Smith.

Detectives learned that Smith had been having inappropriate contact with the boy since the end of 2018, Myers said. According to Myers, detectives also learned that Smith allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Smith was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree rape and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

She bonded out on $50,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, Myers said.

Det. Jacob Dore is the lead investigator.

KPLC 7 News reached out to Judge Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, the Lake Charles Charter Academy President, on Tuesday, April 30. He provided the following statement:

"An allegation of staff misconduct was received by Lake Charles Charter Academy. We take any allegations of staff misconduct very seriously. The allegation is being investigated. The allegation has not been verified to be true. If verified that teacher will be subject to termination. The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority.

The incident was an isolated, off-campus, incident involving only one student.

Once the allegation was reported the school promptly took steps to contact authorities who are now conducting the investigation. The investigation is incomplete and ongoing."

