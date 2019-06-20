Low risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – There is a chance to encounter stronger storms with a greater potential of damaging winds Thursday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of South Georgia under a slight risk (level two out of five) of severe weather. A lower, level one out of five (marginal) threat of severe weather exists for the Big Bend and near the Florida-Georgia line.

7:51am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: southern va to eastern ga https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/xsjEebkVj5 — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) June 20, 2019

A trough of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere was observed on the upper-level maps Thursday morning. These troughs can act as a lifting mechanism. Very warm and moist air resides near the surface. Thursday morning’s weather balloon launch from Tallahassee showed ample moisture throughout the atmosphere along with reasonable energy. Based on the balloon data, the potential exists for damaging winds in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A smaller threat of hail also exists.

Showers and a few thunderstorms were already in place in portions of the viewing area Thursday morning, but the potential exists for more development in the afternoon and evening hours as the trough approaches the region. Rain chances overall will be near 50 percent.

