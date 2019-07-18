Lowdnes using summer to prepare playing in December

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, Thomasville High School and Lowndes High School held an inter-squad practice to gear up for the high school football, now just a month away.

The Vikings enter 2019 hoping to pick up right where they left off last year, after making it all the way to the state semifinals a year ago, only to fall to eventual Class 7-A champions, Milton.

For LHS to reach Atlanta, the Vikings know improvement is key, and for head coach Randy McPherson, it all starts right here and right now.

"You learn if they know what we're trying to do; offensively and defensively, execution, you get a chance to see something different," he said. "Thomasville's going to have a really good team this year. We got some work in here today."

The Bulldogs and Vikings do not play one another this coming season. THS opens with Cairo on August 23, while LHS opens against Drew on the same day.