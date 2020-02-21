Lowes employee steals thousands of dollars in lumber

February 21, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- A Quincy man is behind bars after authorities say he stole from his employer.

On Thursday the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call from a local Lowes reporting an employee theft. A deputy made contact with Lamar Christopher Williams, 32, and through the investigation it was discovered that he had loaded a large amount of lumber onto a vehicle multiple times over the course of a few months.

The total value of the lumber taken comes out to about $6,000.

Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. He is charged with grand theft. Additional charges in this case are possible.

 
