Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office finds 1,301 THC vape pens in traffic stop

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said it found 9.5 pounds of marijuana and 1,301 THC vape pens during a traffic stop on I-75 Tuesday.

Deputies said the marijuana and THC products have a street value of $121,200.

A Ford Flex was pulled over on I-75 near mile marker 11 when a deputy noticed the driver almost rear ended the car in front of him. When the deputy approached the car, they noticed the driver was extremely nervous. After a K9 alerted on the car, deputies found the drugs during a probable cause search.

Pavis Keff Posang, 26, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a schedule 1 drug.

