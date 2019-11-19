Lowndes Co. early voting starts in Valdosta races

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

November 19, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- Early voting has begun for the two runoff elections in Lowndes County.

Those races are for Valdosta City Council at large and the closely watched race for Valdosta mayor.

Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox said they’ve seen a good deal of traffic. She also said that the first and last day are always the busiest.

Cox said early voting is a good option for everyone to consider.

“Early voting makes it easy, convenient. You can come in whenever you’re ready, at a time that’s convenient to you, as opposed to one set day from seven to seven with a crowd," said Cox.

Cox said the only place to vote early in Lowndes County is the Board of Elections Office, near the corner of Oak Street and Northside Drive. She said all you have to do is come in with a valid ID.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday of this week.

Next week, it will be open from Monday to Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

