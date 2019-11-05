Lowndes Co. voters react to new voting equipment

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 5, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — This Election Day, voters in Lowndes County got their first taste of new voting machines.

Polling places in the county were bustling all Tuesday morning. Lowndes County is one of six test counties using the new system. Election officials say the biggest change is that the machine creates a paper trail, so voters can double check their ballots.

The paper trail can also be used for recounts or auditing. Most voters WCTV spoke to say the transition to the new machines was smooth.

"I didn't know for sure how it worked, but it was very easy," voter Richard Cutforth says. "It was quick, didn't have to fill out anything, didn't have to fill out any cards. It was good."

Every county in the Peach State will be required to use the new system starting next year.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.