Lowndes County offers free tire disposal for residents

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 20, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- If you live in Lowndes County, you have one more week to get rid of unwanted tires for free.

The county's efforts to remove old tires throughout the community is funded by the state through the Scrap Tire Disposal Fund.

You can drop off up to 50 tires per household at the Lowndes County Public Works Department on Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard in Valdosta from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

All types of tires are accepted except tractor tires.

County clerk Paige Dukes says they pushed for the grant in hopes to clean the community up ahead of mosquito season.

"Scrap tires are ugly. They can have an odor. They're terrible if they happen to catch on fire," she said. "But one of our biggest concerns right now is they create additional mosquito habitat when it rains, and they collect that water which can be a discomfort for anyone living near them."

The county urges residents to take advantage of the opportunity. The cut-off date is March 29.