Lowndes County School announce meal pick up sites for next week

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 27, 2020
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes County Schools say they will be opening five school cafeterias to provide meals to students as virtual learning continues across the state of Georgia due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Lowndes County Schools say meals will be given on Monday, March 30, Wednesday, April 1 and Friday, April 3.
School officials say any student enrolled in the Lowndes County system may puck up food from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at:
Officials say pick up will be near the kitchen door at each school.