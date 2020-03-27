Lowndes County School announce meal pick up sites for next week

Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
March 27, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes County Schools say they will be opening five school cafeterias to provide meals to students as virtual learning continues across the state of Georgia due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Lowndes County Schools say meals will be given on Monday, March 30, Wednesday, April 1 and Friday, April 3.

School officials say any student enrolled in the Lowndes County system may puck up food from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at:

  • Mahira Middle School
  • Lowndes Middle School
  • Pine Grove Middle School
  • Moulton Branch Elementary School
  • Clyattville Elementary School

    Officials say pick up will be near the kitchen door at each school.

