Lowndes County School announce meal pick up sites for next week

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes County Schools say they will be opening five school cafeterias to provide meals to students as virtual learning continues across the state of Georgia due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Lowndes County Schools say meals will be given on Monday, March 30, Wednesday, April 1 and Friday, April 3.

School officials say any student enrolled in the Lowndes County system may puck up food from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Mahira Middle School



Lowndes Middle School



Pine Grove Middle School



Moulton Branch Elementary School

