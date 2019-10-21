Lowndes County Schools breaks ground on new high school

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County School District reached a long awaited milestone Monday as officials broke ground on the new Lowndes High School.

Shovels hit the ground Monday as the school district held a groundbreaking ceremony. The celebration marked the beginning of a new chapter, as the $60 million facility starts to take shape.

Demolition began this summer on sections of the old building, making way for what the district said will be the largest project in the district's history.

The school will feature nearly 250,000 square feet of classrooms across three stories, a fine arts and performance center and 1,000 seat auditorium.

District officials said the addition will also have safety enhancements, like fewer exterior doors, a security measure that wasn't considered when the original school was built nearly 50 years ago.

"It'll also tie the rest of the campus in," said Superintendent Wes Taylor. "It will all of a sudden become a centerpiece of the campus at Lowndes High, and will tie in all the rest of the campus in terms of student traffic and flow on a day to day basis. We think really it'll just be the centerpiece of campus."

The building is expected to be complete for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, providing a place for students to learn and grow for another 50 years.