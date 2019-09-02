Lowndes County Schools open Tuesday, officials monitoring Dorian

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY Ga. (WCTV) — Lowndes County Schools said in a press release it will return to its normal school schedule Tuesday, September 3, as its officials continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian.

The district said Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency said the information it got from the National Weather Service shows there should not be a significant impact to the area.

Officials will be in touch with the emergency management agency for updates if there are any changes in the pattern of Hurricane Dorian.

The district said the safety of its students and staff is its top priority.

