Deputies arrest Valdosta man after finding 3 and a half kilos of cocaine

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man after finding 3 and a half kilograms of cocaine in his home while conducting a search warrant.

Deputies first started investigating William Smith III in early August, since intelligence showed he was involved with drug suppliers in the area and elsewhere. The investigation into Smith led investigators to believe he was a primary supplier of cocaine and crack to local drug dealers.

When deputies found the drugs during the search at 1701 North Lee Street in Valdosta, they were broken into multiple distribution amounts, including 3,229 grams of powder cocaine along with 364 grams of crack cocaine. Deputies said Smith was making the cocaine into crack in his home, where he lived with his wife and children.

Deputies said the cocaine has a street value of around $350,000. The sheriff's office said future arrests are pending since it has identified other suspects who were helping Smith.

The FBI, GBI and State of Georgia Department of Community Supervision helped in this investigation.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.