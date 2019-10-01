Lowndes Co. deputies seize 160 THC vials and cocaine from Valdosta man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said it seized 2 pounds of marijuana, 9 grams of cocaine, about 160 THC vials for vaping and about 270 grams of THC wax after it served a search warrant following a drug arrest Thursday.

An unrelated case allowed deputies to identify Steven Morris as a source of distribution for drugs in the area, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they watched Morris, and they followed him as he left his home and went to the 1600 block of East Park Avenue to deliver drugs to a person.

Deputies arrested Morris, and found about 1 pound of marijuana on him along with 9 grams of cocaine. When deputies served a search warrant on his home in Valdosta, they found 2 pounds of marijuana, 9 grams of cocaine, around 160 THC vials for vaping and about 270 grams of THC wax.

Morris is facing multiple drug charges and is currently being held at the Lowndes County Jail.

The sheriff's office said it will continue to investigate the drug supply in this case.

