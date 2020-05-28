Lowndes County Sheriff's Office to host 2021 United States Police Canine Association Nationals

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Following an effort to revitalize its K-9 Unit, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says it has been selected to host the 2021 United States Police Canine Association Nationals.

The sheriff's office says not only will it host the Patrol Dog Nationals, but it also will host the Detection Dog Nationals at the same time. This mean about 200 to 300 law enforcement dog teams from across the country will head to Lowndes County in 2021, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says it needs community support to organize the event, including sponsors, product donations for raffles and simple volunteering of the public's time.

If you are interested in helping the sheriff's office host the 2021 USPCA trials, you can contact its Facebook page or call Sgt. Bennett at 229-560-3648.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says he made it a priority to renovate his office's kennels when he returned to office. After the K-9 unit added three trained law enforcement dogs, the kennels saw improvements totaling about $200,000.

Thanks to community support, the sheriff's office put in minimal investment. Deputies say the following community partners made the renovation possible:

—Home Depot

—Lowes

—Mackey Lumber

—Will Insulation

—Valdosta Electric

—Lowndes Electric

—H&S Supply

—Flemming Williams

—Sherwin Williams Paint

—Culpepper Plumbing

—Scruggs Concrete

—Reams Concrete

—Connell Cabinets

"With the addition of staff and the remodeling complete, it was time to put our skills to work," the sheriff's office says.

A group of handlers and canines from LCSO competed in the USPC Nationals in Okaloosa County, Florida, from Nov. 4 through Nov. 8 in 2019.

The sheriff's office finished fourth nationally as an agency team.

The following deputies and K-9s made up the team:

—Sgt. Herb Bennett and K-9 Thanos

—Deputy Justin Tucker and K-9 Hyde

—Deputy Keenon Green and K-9 Nya

—Deputy Mike Welch and K-9 Saft

—Deputy Joe Suhr and K-9 Kiki

