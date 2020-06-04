Lowndes County deputies arrest protester for obscene sign

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office made their first arrest against a local protester Thursday outside the Historical Lowndes County Courthouse.

A young female was arrested for holding a sign displaying obscene language that alludes to a lewd act between Sheriff Ashley Paulk and President Donald Trump.

This comes after a video circulated earlier in the week showing the Sheriff grabbing a female after she snatches a profane sign he was attempting to confiscated from the crowd.

No arrests were made when that event happened on Wednesday, but Sheriff Paulk warned if any other signs showing profanity were held, the demonstrators would be arrested under Title 16, Chapter 11, Article 2 of O.C.G.A.

Deputies did arrest the woman for her sign on Thursday for "disorderly conduct." She was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and faces a misdemeanor charge.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

